AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Down 46.7% in June

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of CBH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

