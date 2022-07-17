Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the June 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 79,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,839. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $14.07.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
