Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 35.1% in June

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

