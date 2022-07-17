Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 35.1% in June

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.23.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
