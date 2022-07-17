Alpaca Finance Hits One Day Volume of $7.27 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001124 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

