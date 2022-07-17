Alphr finance (ALPHR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,575.00

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $23,694.48 and approximately $29,575.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.