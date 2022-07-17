American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

