American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.
AEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.
American Equity Investment Life Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93.
Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.