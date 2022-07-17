Analysts Set iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT at $12.50

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of iCAD from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get iCAD alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCAD

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in iCAD by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 210,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. iCAD has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.17.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.