Analysts Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Target Price at $798.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $798.00.

LVMUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($790.00) to €815.00 ($815.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($680.00) to €700.00 ($700.00) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($826.00) to €723.00 ($723.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($815.00) to €830.00 ($830.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

LVMUY stock opened at $122.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $112.04 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average is $137.49.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

