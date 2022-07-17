Analysts Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price at $104.69

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 4.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $5,308,000. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $78.05 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.