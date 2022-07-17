Analysts Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT at $76.38

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Featured Stories
