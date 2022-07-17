Anchor Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.35 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $40.35 million and $12.13 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001927 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

