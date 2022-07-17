Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,643,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,436,000 after acquiring an additional 194,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 108,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 166.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,508 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,799,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 33,512 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

