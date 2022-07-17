APENFT (NFT) Market Cap Reaches $177.60 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $177.60 million and approximately $25.17 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

