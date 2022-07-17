Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,777 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.88. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

