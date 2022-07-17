Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV opened at $91.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.14. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

