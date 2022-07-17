Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

