Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.78.

NYSE AWI opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 142.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

