ASKO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $53,086.00 (ASKO)

ASKO (ASKO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One ASKO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ASKO has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASKO has a market capitalization of $328,341.70 and $53,086.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00040938 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
ASKO Coin Profile
ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 133,035,720 coins. ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASKO is askobar-network.com. ASKO’s official message board is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork.
