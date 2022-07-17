ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,470.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASOMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($44.01) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($57.09) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.35) to GBX 1,400 ($16.65) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($48.76) to GBX 2,500 ($29.73) in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOMY stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.