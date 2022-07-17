Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Audacy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Audacy Price Performance

Shares of AUD stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.67. Audacy has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Audacy

In related news, CEO David J. Field bought 100,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,258,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,940.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Audacy by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Audacy by 147.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Audacy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

Featured Stories

