Augur Achieves Market Cap of $89.81 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Augur has a market cap of $89.81 million and approximately $25.33 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur coin can now be purchased for about $8.16 or 0.00038512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,194.83 or 0.99972364 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008982 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003649 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Augur
Augur (REP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.
