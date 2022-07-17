Auto (AUTO) Price Tops $303.06

Auto (AUTO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. Auto has a market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auto has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $303.06 or 0.01442503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Auto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

