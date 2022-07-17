Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $151.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

