B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BOSC opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.93. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

