Baader Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €34.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($47.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DUE stock opened at €22.14 ($22.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($20.70) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($44.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.53.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.