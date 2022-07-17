Barclays Boosts Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,025 ($24.08).

LON CCH opened at GBX 1,929 ($22.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,772.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,930.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,518.90. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($33.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.71 ($0.71) per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($18.80) per share, for a total transaction of £34,133.79 ($40,596.80). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,604 shares of company stock worth $4,213,934.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

