Barclays Raises Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCHGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.22) to GBX 1,850 ($22.00) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,662.43.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15.

Coca-Cola HBC Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.6938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

