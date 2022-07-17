Barclays Trims Masco (NYSE:MAS) Target Price to $66.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.17.

Masco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. Masco has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

