BCM Advisors LLC Acquires 651 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

