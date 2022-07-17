Beacon Market Cap Reaches $314,325.42 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $314,325.42 and $4,800.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003849 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00132821 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008810 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Beacon Coin Trading
