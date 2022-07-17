Beacon Market Cap Reaches $314,325.42 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $314,325.42 and $4,800.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00132821 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

