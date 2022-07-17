Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €67.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.50 ($67.50) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($47.00) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($72.00) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($79.00) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Befesa Price Performance

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €43.92 ($43.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.10. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €42.58 ($42.58) and a fifty-two week high of €73.60 ($73.60). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.33. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

