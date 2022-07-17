Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.00) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.00) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.00) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €25.27 ($25.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.32. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €15.20 ($15.20) and a fifty-two week high of €27.99 ($27.99). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

