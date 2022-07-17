Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TUWLF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of Tullow Oil stock remained flat at $0.53 during trading hours on Friday. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.