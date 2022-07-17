Big Digital Shares Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Big Digital Shares has a total market capitalization of $75,100.06 and approximately $757.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035972 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00021971 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.
Big Digital Shares Profile
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares
