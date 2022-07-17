BinaryX Trading Up 2.6% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $117.18 or 0.00553584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $237.04 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005682 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005289 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00180482 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

