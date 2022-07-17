BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.19.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
