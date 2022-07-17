Birake 1-Day Volume Tops $403.00 (BIR)

Birake (BIR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. Birake has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $403.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Birake has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041169 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001978 BTC.
Birake Coin Profile
Birake’s total supply is 109,059,969 coins and its circulating supply is 105,902,792 coins. The official website for Birake is birake.com. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
