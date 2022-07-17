Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.00.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.93.

Bird Construction Trading Up 1.0 %

BDT opened at C$6.95 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.82.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.1596503 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

