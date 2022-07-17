Bismuth Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

