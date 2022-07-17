Bitcoin Price Tops $20,901.99 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $20,901.99 on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $399.15 billion and $23.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.96 or 0.00535624 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00264960 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001063 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005512 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012189 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,096,356 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
