BitCore Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $129,201.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,012.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.98 or 0.06510305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00272536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00100357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00666726 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00542534 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

