BitGreen (BITG) Reaches Market Cap of $751,382.81

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, BitGreen has traded flat against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00100707 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00279369 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_.

BitGreen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.