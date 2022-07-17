BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Cap of $219,613.92

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 40.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $219,613.92 and approximately $70.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 39.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00655626 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 348,930,983 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

