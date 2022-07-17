BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $151,000.

DWX stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

