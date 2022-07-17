BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Invests $229,000 in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $748,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEO opened at $86.49 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $107.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92.

