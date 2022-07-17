BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,610 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $73.25 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

