BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,388 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,504,904,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $130,889,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $123,224,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $176.21 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.51 and a 200-day moving average of $209.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

