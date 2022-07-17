Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Mountain Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 55,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,433,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Mountain Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:BMAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. 408,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,652. Black Mountain Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Black Mountain Acquisition Company Profile

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

