BlackHat One Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,343.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. BlackHat has a market cap of $478,162.05 and approximately $77,343.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00035030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001865 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars.

