BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $725.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $796.23.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $600.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $621.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $710.66. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 35.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.